Ice hockey play offs: Sheffield Steelers 4-1 Cardiff Devils (latest)

Sheffield Steelers made a red-hot start to the play off quarter final first leg at Sheffield Arena tonight against Cardiff.

Winger Robert Dowd scored his first of the season against the Welsh to send a noisy home crowd into raptures.

Cardiff, who got maximum points against Steelers in five games out of six in the league, were without Joey Haddad, but had plenty of strength in depth.

And Devils had no shortage of shots in the opening session.

But Cardiff, trying to shrug off the disappointment of being league runners-up, found Steelers to be a different proposition to what they'd seen in some of their earlier games.

Tanner Eberle nailed Joey Martin in a centre-ice hit and Jonathan Phillips was giving a master-class in forechecking and shot blocking.

Barrasso's last Arena game

Anthony DeLuca was hard to contain when he got the puck on his stick.

Sheffield, in their last home game of the season and with Tom Barrasso bidding goodbye to the Arena crowd, were full value for money.

Ben O'Connor took the game's first penalty at 17;46, but the well-drilled skaters kept a first session clean sheet.

And they deserved the Dowd near post goal which separated the sides.

Aaron Johnson hit on the boards . Pic Hayley Roberts

Cardiff forced their way back briefly - Layne Ulmer potting a rebound off Jackson Whistle's left pad.

But then came a quite incredible turn of events.

John Armstrong skated in from the right wing and teed up Dowd for his second.

But more importantly, James Livingston was ejected for spearing DeLuca - and Sheffield clicked into gear on the five minute power play.

First Jordan Owens scored his first home goal of the season since October.

Then Armstrong scored to make it 4-1.

Canadian right winger Livingston's indiscretion had really hit his own side hard.