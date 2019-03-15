How Tom Barrasso rates Jackson Whistle in Sheffield Steelers' goal

Tom Barrasso knows a thing or two about goaltending.

As a player, the Sheffield Steelers' coach had 18 seasons in the NHL and was a Stanley Cup winner.

At them Arena helm, he has not shied away from criticising Steelers goalies and skaters when he felt they deserved it.

So his praise today for starting netminder Jackson Whistle should be a morale-booster as the GB backstop prepares for Saturday night's clash with Cardiff Devils.

Barrasso, who released Whistle's main competitor Matt Climie after failing to be convinced by his form, said: "Jackson has been very good since his position as our number one goaltender has been established.

"His practice habits have been excellent.

"We have talked at length about what has helped him be most effective."

While Barrasso won't, it seems, be around after the end of this season to help Whistle flourish, he added: "We have also talked about areas to focus on improving through the off-season.

"He is committed to his continued development as a player.

"His future is bright."