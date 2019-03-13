Hot reception planned at Sheffield Steelers for Cardiff Devils

Sheffield Steelers hope to make their noisy home advantage pay this weekend as they plan a hot reception for Cardiff Devils.

Josh McFadden and his team-mates were impressed by the level of support they received from almost 9,000 fans when Fife Flyers were the opponents last Saturday.

Josh McFadden, Evan McGrath and Anthony DeLuca

They got behind the team to ensure a 4-1 victory, their third in the east end in succession.

"With the crowd that we have here, it is a definite advantage to play at home and we are just looking for the rest of the year to take care of things at home and see where that takes us" said the defenceman.

"It was probably the biggest crowd I've ever played for, it definitely gives you extra energy out there. They were loud the whole game."

Steelers will need every bit of bit of help they can get the reverse the tide of defeats against Devils, this term.

"Cardiff is a very good team and in my opinion they are the best team in the League" said the Canadian.

"To beat them we just have to play a simple game. We just need to move our feet and get pucks in deep and just play really hard against them becasue they have got a lot of big bodies and if you don't play hard against them they are going to make you pay. Going to Cardiff is always a hard game but being at home should help.

McFadden said concentration would be everything.

"You can't take a shift off with teams like that. You definitely have to get ready for the game and be very focused. Hopefully we will be in that mindset."

McFadden said the aim for the team was to get into a hot streak of form all the way into the play offs.