Home comforts ease relegation fears for Dinnington

Determined Dinnington moved out of the drop zone in the North East One division of the National League by recording their fourth consecutive home win.

Entertaining fellow strugglers Huddersfield YMCA, who have proved to be one of their bogey sides down the years, Dinnington triumphed 33-14. And with their next fixture away to Malton and Norton, who have lost their last three matches, they will be hoping for another positive result this weekend.

The match didn’t start well because the visitors took the lead after only three minutes with a converted try. It took Dinnington until midway through the first half before getting on the scoresheet with a Chris Williams penalty but, by half-time, they had turned it round to grand effect by building a 20-7 advantage.

A break started by Williams was finished by Tyle Stimpson under the posts and after Williams’s conversion had put them ahead for the first time, the hosts started to gain the upper hand. Will Marshall went over for a converted try before Williams kicked two penalties either side of the interval.

Huddersfield showed they were still in the game with a converted try, but when they had a player sin-binned, Dinnington capitalised with a Williams penalty and then their best try of the season so far as Duell Trueman ran in under the posts after a move involving Awly Trueman and Stimpson.

Williams’s conversion gave them a 19-point lead that they held on to comfortably in the final quarter of the match.