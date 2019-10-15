Greek champion is new head coach of Worksop Dolphins

Greece is the word for Worksop Dolphins Swimming Club after they appointed Giannis Valkoumas as their new head coach.

Valkoumas, a former national champion in the pool, took up his duties this month after arriving in the town from his Greek home.

A Dolphins spokesman said: “He has already made positive changes, and everyone is excited and looking forward to the future.

“We wish him well in what is a big change for him, especially the British weather!”

Luring Valkoumas to Worksop is quite a coup for Dolphins. Based at Thessaloniki, he enjoyed a fruitful career as an international competitor before becoming head coach at one of the top clubs in Greece for more than eight years, training national champions and international swimmers.

One of his Greek proteges recently finished second in the Swim England Open Water Championships at Rother Valley.

Valkoumas says he aims to build up the squads at Dolphins, and take as many of the club’s swimmers as possible to county, regional and national championships.

He is to be joined in Worksop over the next few months by his wife, Gianna, and their two children. Gianna is also a past Greek national swimming champion and now a coach.