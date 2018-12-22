Game night latest: Sheffield Steelers 0-2 Guildford Flames

Sheffield Steelers were looking for their first win over Guildford Flames in six attempts, this evening.

Tom Barrasso's men were taking on Flames at Sheffield Arena, after the same team put them out of the Challenge Cup quarter final on Wednesday.

John Armstrong by Hayley Roberts

With Matt Climie left out, Jackson Whistle returned in goal, which meant Anthony DeLuca was recalled to the squad.

Steelers, having lost their last two matches, need to get on a run before the season starts going completely sour.

But they were over-run in the first period.

Guildford easily added a second powerplay goal when TJ Foster send a peach off a pass for Brett Ferguson to bury past Whistle.

Josh McFadden gets penalised for this attempted challenge Pic by Hayley Roberts

Paul Dixon's team, in full flight, is a sight to behold and John Dunbar twice could have added to their haul.