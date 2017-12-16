FULL TIME: Cardiff Devils 4-1 Sheffield - another Conference sickener for Steelers

If Sheffield Steelers are going to advance anywhere near the top of the League one thing is certain: the second half of the season is going to have to be a lot different from the first.



To put it bluntly, results against their peers in the Erhardt Conference have been dire - eight losses in nine games before Sheffield took to the ice at Cardiff Devils this evening.

And that trend continued for the first half of this game, with Devils racking up a 4-0 lead.

Justin Faryna took less than two minutes to give the Welsh the lead, followed by strikes from Paul Crowder, Faryna again and Joey Haddad.

Defensively it was a mess.

Offensively, Steelers had to wait until the 33rd minute before Andreas Jämtin - not renowned for his scoring - showed the others where the net was.

The goal gave Steelers some encouragement, and Ben Bowns was a busy netminder up until the second interval at a sold out Ice Arena Wales.

Defenceman Zack Fitzgerald, back after a serious facial injury, tried to stimulate more offence with a wrist shot on Bowns three minutes into the final session.

Steelers had chalked up their one Conference win against Devils in October, but there was no way back in this one.