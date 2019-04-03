Four she’s a Hollie good fighter – Towl wins title

Hollie Towl has given Worksop’s XBox gym a spring in their step with her fourth National junior title.

Towl was crowned national champion at Magna in Rotherham on Sunday 24th March.

Having previously won the titles in three different weight classes, the blonde bomber boxed at lightweight, in the 57 to 60gk category this year.

She was up against previous foe Vivian Parsons from Afferwee Boxing Club in London.

Parson has only lost twice before their latest meeting, one of her defeats coming against Towl in the England Boxing Winter Box Cup in Manchester back in December.

This encounter was to be no different as the Bomber set about her raid from the opening bell.

Towl, totally on the front foot, landed classy single shots and avoided any counter strikes with ease and seemingly had many gears left to go into as the rounds passed by, all of them in the Worksop fighter’s favour.

She took a clean unanimous decision victory to become a champion once again.

Head coach at XBox, Chris Boyle, paid tribute to his national title winner.

“I’m never, ever tired of saying aloud how pleased and very proud I am of our progress together.

“From losing our first two bouts together by stoppage we have worked tirelessly to get to were we are.

“Hollie is a superstar in the waiting and is proof to anyone that dedication to your craft and pursuit of your dreams is possible if you apply what you’re learning in the gym.

“This is the fourth national title at three different weight classes without hardly dropping a round in doing so.

Boyle is excited for what the future holds for Towl.

“I truly truly believe we will conquer the world with this partnership in the years to come so watch this space and remember the name,” he added.

Worksop’s next boxing show is coming up on April 18th at Stanley Street Sports Club.

Anyone wanting tickets, sponsor opportunities or more information should contact Chris Boyle on 07886255078.