Finally: some good news for Sheffield Steelers fans!

Sheffield Steelers off-ice difficulties this week means the fans are in the market for some good news.

Well here's some: Robert Dowd is recovering well from his upper body injury and former crowd favourite Zack Fitzgerald will be back at Sheffield Arena this weekend with his team Glasgow Clan.

Zack Fitzgerald: much-loved ex Steeler

Dowd hopes he'll be on the losing side - but fondly recalls his contribution to the Steelers' cause.

The defenceman: "Is a great guy, on and off the ice, people loved him here for a good reason” said the Brit.

"He does his job really well and he has plenty of time for the fans, and protected us when we were out there. I hope he gets a good reception."

Dowd said there were defensive similarities with team-mate Ryan Martinelli, both of then "don't take prisoners."

Robert Dowd getting stuck in

The GB winger hopes to be back the weekend of October 13-14 but will await medical approva.

Speaking before the resignation of coach Paul Thompson, Dowd acknowledged the scale of the summer recruitment saying normally teams would add a couple of players to the core: "You can't sling 16 guys together and expect to win every game right away."

Referring to the Rupert brothers, Dowd said: "The were nice guys but it just didn't seem to work for them here, it's not nice to see guys leave."

But he said replacements Brendan Brooks and Ryan Martindale were "Two great additions."

Dowd has seen more of Brooks and says: "He is so smart, he's been around along time and he makes the right plays at the right time, he doesn't force plays that aren't needed to be played. But then he has that offensive talent to create something."

*Fitzpatrick had three memorable seasons with Steelers, putting it all on the line in 142 matches.

In the 2016-17 season he was the EIHL's Most Penalised Player (197 mins.)

