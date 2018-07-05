Entries now open for Lee Westwood Open

Worksop Golf Club will host the 21st Lee Westwood Junior Open Championship on Monday 30th July 2018.

The popular annual event has seen many young golfer grace the greens over the past two decades, including the former World Number One.

Entrants can compete for the Lee Westwood Scratch Championship Trophy, Net Championship Trophy and Girls Prize Table.

The tournament is open to all junior boys and girls under the age of 18 on th 1st January 2018, with a Central Database Handicap (CDH) of 36 or less.

Entry fee of £10 is payable online at www.worksopgolfcourse.com or by post with entry form and cheque made payable to Worksop Golf Club.