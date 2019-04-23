England call up Worksop pool pair for European Championships

Two of Worksop’s greatest pool players, Graham Cliffe and Kevin Seaman have both made the England A teams for the European Championships at Bridlington in early May.

Cliffe has made the Masters (over-50s ) England A team for the first time while his best mate, Seaman, is in the England A Seniors (over 40s) for the seventh year on the trot.

Both players are ambitious to bring European trophies home.

The pair both did well at the recent EPBF Tour at The Towers in Mansfield.

Cliffe won the competition. beating Nathan Beevers 4-0 in the final while Seaman got to two finals, losing the Men’s final to Liam Bullock 6-3 and also reaching the Seniors final against Jules Goodyear – a game which is still to be played.

It’s been a great week for Seaman, who is sponsored by Worksop man Mark Walker.

Seaman played live on television, in action on FreeSports in the TAOM shoot-out, getting to the semi-finals after beating crowd favourite Craig Lakin 5-0 in the first round and Martin McIntosh 4-2 in the quarter-final.

He was finally knocked out 4-2 by eventual winner Jordan Shepard in the semi-finals in a great match live on television.