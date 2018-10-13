Early blow for new Sheffield Steelers coach

Tom Barrasso must go into his first game in charge tonight without the services of two key Sheffield forwards.

It had been hoped that Jordan Owens would have been fit to return for Steelers, at Nottingham Panthers tonight.

But The Star understands he won't make it - joining Robert Dowd out of the squad.

The pair, combined, have missed 14 Steeler games, so far.

Barrasso will call upon the other skaters to pick up the slack,

Steelers will be hoping to do better than the 2-5 reverse at Nottingham on the opening day of the season.