Dundee Stars 2-7 Sheffield Steelers (final score)

Sheffield Steelers overcame a tough few days to record their fourth victory of the season over Dundee Stars, winning 7-2 on the on road and moving into third spot.

After mixed results last weekend, the travellers were an import down because of a six-match ban handed to the now-departed Andre Deveaux, a punishment the rest of the team must suffer in his absence.

Paul Thompson’s men had six different scorers on the board - and the choice of Stars as Challenge Cup opponents in the next round seems a good one.

Steelers had out 21 goals past Dundee in their three previous victories this term.

And they went after them in a lively start, forcing the home side into some desperate defending as Mathieu Roy and Colton Fretter were denied on breakaways and Ben O’Connor also went close.

Steelers killed a Davey Phillips slashing minor and took the lead when Robert Dowd’s line clicked again, the Teessider’s rebound goal finishing off a Levi Nelson, Andreas Valdix move at 12:05.

Sheffield relied on Tim Wallace and Andreas Jamtin in particular on penalty kill shifts to retain their lead.

Defenceman Mark Matheson roamed forward to double Sheffield’s advantage (assists Jonathan Phillips, Brady Ramsay) at 24:37 - his third league goal of the season.

And Levi Nelson (unassisted) made it 3-0 just 23 seconds into the next shift.

There was joy unconfined for Tim Wallace at 35:50 when he ended a 15-match drout - and Cole Shudra recorded his second League assist of the year.

And Colton Fretter popped home number five before the second break.

After a 40 minute shut out, Stars put their back-up netminder in, Craig Holland being beaten straight away by Nelson before Mustukovs was beaten by Malcolm Gould and then Jimmy Jensen.

With 82-seconds left John Armstrong despatched the seventh to end the comfortable away win, their first in four attempts.