Double title success for Worksop’s Seaman

Worksop pool star Kevin Seaman has won two big team events — the EBA Nations Cup in Malta with England A seniors and the EPBF National Super 7s A team event with Nottinghamshire.

Seaman came up against the likes of Australia, Malta, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, Eire and Gibraltar in the Nations Cup as they defeated Scotland 13-9 in the final.

Seaman and Nottinghamshire A went unbeaten all weekend in the EPBF National Super 7s.

Against Staffordshire in the semi-finals, Nottinghamshire went 5-2 up before Staffordshire came back to take a 6-5 lead.

Nottinghamshire then showed why they are one of the best in the country as Andy Bingham, Seaman and Neil Jones won the last three legs.

In the final against East Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire again took a 5-2 lead with Chris Winter, Harry Irwin, Bingham, Seaman and Jones all winning. East Yorkhire fought back to 6-6 before Seaman made it 7-6.

Jones was then the hero as Nottinghamshire clinched the championship.

Worksop’s Dean Croft captained Nottinghamshire C to the Super 7s C final, where they lost to West Yorkshire. Graham Cliffe, of Worksop, played for England seniors B in Malta, losing in the final to Scotland.