Dinnington made to work for victory

What looks like a comfortable 26-10 win for Dinnington’s third team was far from it as Yorkshire Main battled for 80 minutes and had Dinnington on the defence in their own half for the last quarter of the game.

Dinnington started the better and should have taken an early lead when a break took them close to the visitors’ line only for them to turn the ball over.

They kept the pressure on and a few minutes later took the lead when Will Marshall, playing after a long layoff, went over for a try converted by John Sommerville.

Dinnington were then caught out as Main came straight back, cutting the deficit with an unconverted try.

It took a flowing move for Dinnington to score again as they worked the ball through several hands to set up Awly Trueman to score under the posts.

Sommerville converted again to put the home side 14-5 ahead at the break.

The competitive nature of the game continued into the second half where Dinnington thought they had killed the game off when Dean McAulay, returning from injury, went over for an early try after a good break by Kallam Binks. Sommerville converted.

However, the tenaciousness of Main came to the fore and they were soon replying to keep themselves in with a chance.

McAulay scored again for the home side just before the mid-point of the half but far from make life easy it stirred Main into a strong finish. Fortunately, the visitors lacked the cutting edge and Dinnington were able to avoid a tense finish to the game.