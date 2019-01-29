Destroyed Dinnington shut out by tabletoppers

Top-of-the-table Moortown had too many guns for Dinnington, whose hopes of bouncing back from the previous week’s setback were destroyed.

The hosts not only beat Dinnington for their 16th win from 18 matches in the Yorkshire First Division of the National League, they also shut them out completely in a 36-0 whitewash.

The first half was extremely close, and Dinnington even had the upper hand. Had they enjoyed more rub of the green, they would have gone in at the break leading, rather than trailing to a contentious converted try in the last minute when there was the suspicion of a forward pass in the build-up.

They also had a try disallowed for a supposed double movement after Matt Shaw had been stopped short of the line and Ryan Donnelly followed up to stretch over as he was tackled.

However, the second half was a complete contrast as Moortown scored three times in the first ten minutes to put the outcome beyond doubt, although again the first one was disputed.

Shellshocked Dinnington came under the cosh from there until the match evened itself in the final 15 minutes. They even got the chance to break their points duck with a late penalty, but chose to go for the corner rather than kick for goal, and duly lost possession.