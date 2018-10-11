County Council back Redlands table tennis team

Redlands Primary School’s renowned table tennis team have a new sponsor with Nottinghamshire County Council buying their latest kit for them.

The team are pictured with Councillor Glynn Gilfoyle, who presented the kit on behalf of the County Council.

Redlands has a very rich history of table tennis, having produced 12 English Schools internationals and three full senior internationals.

These school’s latest crop of talent all play in the local Worksop League and start their national title quest in November at the Nottinghamshire County Championships