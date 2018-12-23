Christmas cheer? Not much for Steelers...Glasgow Clan 6-3 Steelers

Steelers’ owner Tony Smith won't get the Christmas present he was hoping for.

Sunday saw his team dismantled 6-3 at Glasgow Clan, the third time Sheffield have been hit for six.

The club boss has also been hoping coach Tom Barrasso would commit long term and Smith recently said that mutual "talks were ongoing."

But Barrasso, quizzed by The Star about staying on for 2019-20, insists: "I won't consider that at all, until the season is over.

"Tony has made overtures about retaining my services, but I'm in a position where I am on through the end of the year" he said. "I'm enjoying being in Sheffield; it has been a great challenge for me to learn to coach older players, something I haven't done in the past" he said.

"It has been a great learning experience, but I'd like to keep my options open as I move forward. We will see how things develop in the Spring.

Anthony DeLuca marked at Glasgow by ex Steeler Zack Fitzgerald. Pic by Al Goold

The Russian KHL remains attractive to him. "It is the second best league in the world. I enjoy my time in Europe...I don't ever see myself returning to north America to coach; the KHL would be the highest opportunity I'd have."

He said the politics in north American sport didn't appeal to him.

Barrasso said the club had "talked to every agent under the sun" to find a defenceman. "Unfortunately at this time of year most guys who are looking to play are playing some place" he said.

On Sunday, a day after beating Guildford Flames 3-2, Barrasso's boys were well beaten by Clan.

Matt Climie in action at Glasgow. Picture: Al Goold (www.algooldphoto.com)

Ben O'Connor had the best early chance with a penalty shot but was denied by Joel Rumpel and then Craig Peacock beat Matt Climey to put the Scots ahead, at 18:02.

Steelers shipped in another, from Rasmus Bjerrum 32 seconds later.

Clan started the middle period with a 81-second five-on-three advantage, with Ryan Martinelli and Tanner Eberle in the box - Brendan Connolly duly making it 3-0.

Steelers have become experts at coming back from deficits and Robert Dowd popped home a reply at 24;27, assisted by Anthony DeLuca, who went on to hit a post. But it only served to urge on Clan, with Matt Beca netting at 28;12.

Mark Matheson at Glasgow: Picture: Al Goold (www.algooldphoto.com)

The third period saw further offensive carnage from both sides. Beca scored again before two in 43 seconds from Steelers Jordan Owens and O'Connor. Connolly saw Glasgow over the line with his second.