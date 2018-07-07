Chris Lawrence’s former Nottingham Panthers’ fight rival welcomes his arrival at Sheffield Steelers

It all got a bit heated when Chris Lawrence and Guillaume Desbiens faced each on the ice.

They spent a short time on the same side at Sheffield Steelers, but their “relationship” will remembered more for the tussles they had when Lawrence played for Nottingham Panthers.

Times move on - ‘Larry’, now 31, is heading back for a second stint at Sheffield while Desbiens is retired and in north America.

But Desbiens, a player Steelers genuinely missed last year when he signed off, has vivid memories of their shared encounters.

The fellow Canadians fought twice in 2016 but Desbiens told The Star: “There was no pre-existing animosity, just pure hockey fights in a very heated rivalry.

“We did not play long together (at Sheffield) as he left for Nottingham shortly after I arrived but everybody seemed to like him.

Desbiens v Lawrence

“He is a big center (6ft 4ins) which you can never have too many of.

“He’s very strong on draws and will help fill the void left with Big John Armstrong’s departure. (Medvescak Zagreb; Croatia.) ”

The player’s pedigree will be a bonus for a team which should be younger, overall, this year compared with last. “He’s a quieter guy from what I know of him but he’s got experience in this league which is valuable for the amount of new players coming in.”

As last year’s captain at Dundee Stars: “He could definitely bring leadership to the team.”

Former Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks NHL forward Desbiens, 33, keeps in touch with Steelers, where a club he only spend a season and a half.

“I definitely still follow the team and am constantly in touch with Thommo and Danny Mawer.

“I don’t know many of the new guys, as I left north America before they started there. I did play against Evan McGrath back in the days.

Meanwhile, the death of former Coventry Blaze favourite Adam Calder has been received with sympathy across the EIHL.

Chris Lawrence is back for a second spell with Sheffield Steelers. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Ex Steeler Ben O’Connor said Calder, who had suffered from cancer, was “One of life’s good people.

“I had the honour of playing with Calds in Coventry and stayed friends when I left a true gent who will be missed by all.”