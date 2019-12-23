Busy time for Worksop Harriers

Worksop Harriers hosted their home race in the Nottinghamshire Cross Country Mini League series in the grounds of Worksop College.

The league provides several boys’ and girls’ distances at under-11, under-13 and under-15 levels.

There was also the chance for adults to take part in a 1,500m fun run, with Finlay Preece claiming second place.

Stuart McCluskie took part in the Elsecar Running Festival as part of his ‘Challenge A Month’ - Stuart has undertaken to raise money for Cohn’s and Colitis UK. It was his final challenge for 2019 with his events including u ltras, challenging marathons and triathlons.

McCluskie had multiple distance choices at the running festival but elected for the most gruelling option, a hilly four-lap marathon in high winds, rain, snow, sleet and mud.

Despite the conditions, he finished seventh in a time of 4:22:58.

McCluskie raised more than £700 and was closing in on his target of £1,000 for the yea. Anyone who wants to donate or read more about the c hallenge can go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stuart-mccluskie2

Elsewhere at the Elsecar Festival, the Bulmer family took part in the Santa Dash 5k and fun run. Not letting the fancy dress knock them off their strides, David finished fourth and Sally as fifth lady.

Their daughter, Holly, made it on to the podium and won a selection box for third place in the fun run.

The following day Harriers shrugged off cold weather at the final Grand Prix race of the season, the Bolsover 10k.

Conditions were icy in places, which meant caution had to be applied on a potentially fast course. However, Harriers still recorded excellent times.

Amy Ogden beat nearly 50 others to win her age category, as well as claiming sixth overall in a time of 42:29.

She was joined by Charlotte Jones (44:51 and 12th female) and Pamela Brooks with a new personal best of 54:29 (103rd female).

Paul Marriott was first home for the male Harriers squad in 38:29 (36th overall), followed by Tom McLaren (42:04 and 79th), John Harrison (43:08 and 100th) and Kevin Lee (1:00:55 and 582nd).