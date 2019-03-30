Budding triathletes refine their swimming technique

A group of budding triathletes have recently completed a six-week ‘Beginner to Freestyle’ swimming course with the Bassetlaw Triathlon Club.

The six-week course, based on the respected Swim Smooth system of coaching, was held at the BPL Leisure Centre in Worksop over six Saturday mornings.

The course, led by club head coach Steve Chambers and supported by different club coaches, is aimed at improving individuals’ freestyle swimming technique.

Worksop husband and wife team, Reg and Karen Bestwick, who are regular runners and cyclists, completed the course and said: “We had heard about the course from friends and decided to give it a go.

“The course was very delivered in a very friendly and relaxed manner. The content was extremely valuable and we were amazed at how much progress we made.

“We are certainly thinking about doing the local Bassetlaw triathlon, possibly as a family team.”

The club run the six-week course periodically through out the year.

Anyone interested in the next course or about the club should look at the club’s Facebook page or contact the secretary via email at bassetlawtriclub@hotmail.com