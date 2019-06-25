Brands Hatch hell for Superbike star Dean Hipwell

Harworth star Dean Hipwell endured a weekend from hell in the latest round of the British Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch.

Changeable weather, which left the track wet one minute and dry the next, wreaked havoc over the weekend, and Hipwell struggled to find any rhythm in either of the two races.

A poor qualifying session meant he started the opening contest in 27th on the grid, and despite moving up to 20th by lap three, he was unable to make any more progress and that’s where he finished. His only consolation was that he beat Scott Redding, one of the title contenders.

In the second race, Hipwell hit problems from the off, dropping from 20th to 25th and, in the end, he decided to concentrate on bringing home his Kawasaki machine safely. The next round is at Knockhill.