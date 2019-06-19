Ben Thompson helps Sheffield judo club Miramar to big medals haul in Scotland

Retford’s Ben Thompson was one of five Miramar Judo Club players who came away from the East of Scotland Special Needs competition in Ravenscraig, Scotland, with a haul of seven gold medals, two silvers and a bronze between them.

Keeping it in the family, brothers Mikey Lomas (21) won gold and Sam Haycock (14) won gold and silver and their nephew Harrison Lomas was awarded three golds and a silver.

Also taking medals were Connor Etherton (21), who took a silver and a bronze, and Ben Thompson (18), who won two golds.

The event was organised by the Scottish Disability Sport to encourage the development of sport and physical recreation for disabled people throughout the UK.

Head coach Andy Parton, who has been running the club for six years, said he was delighted with the success of his players.

“They have done fantastic and I am so pleased at their commitment, attitude and overall performance at the competition and during their training,” he said.

“Each of them practice at least three times a week here in Sheffield, some travelling from as far as Retford to train, so it is a huge commitment for them.

“Judo is a fantastic sport which involves rigorous physical and mental training to master and these boys have shown that it is possible no matter what barriers have been put in front of them. We are so proud of all of them.”