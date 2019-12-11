Bassetlaw Triathlon Club to host beginners swim course

Bassetlaw Triathlon Club are set to launch their latest Beginners to Freestyle Course next year.

The six-week course starts on Saturday, February 8 and is aimed at those wanting to learn the basic fundamentals to swimming front crawl.

It will be based around the Swimsmooth training system and led by head coach Steve Chambers with other volunteer coaches.

Sessions run at Worksop Leisure Centre from 8.30am to 9.30am, and 10 places are available on a first-come first-served basis.

You must be able to swim 25m of any stroke, and have suitable swim kit and goggles. The course costs £40 to be paid up front.

If interested, email the club at bassetlawtriclub@hotmail.co.uk