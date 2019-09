Five members of Bassetlaw Triathlon Club have competed at the Kimberley Sprint Triathlon near Nottingham.

On the day the weather was not very kind to the triathletes over the course, that included a 400 metre pool swim, a 19km bike and finished with a 5km run.

The five members of the club who completed the event successfully were Jackie Rhodes, Anthea Scott, Jayne Flowers, Lisa Wotton and Lynda Matthias, who was the first home in club colours in a time of 1.33.30.