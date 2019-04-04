Bassetlaw duathletes impress at Clumber Park

Ten members of the Bassetlaw Triathlon Club completed the recent Clumber Park Duathlon.

The event is split into two distances, a sprint and a standard distance, and also offers the possibility to be selected for Great Britain age-group qualification places for the standard distance event at the 2020 ITU World Championships in Canada.

In the sprint event, a 5km run, 20km bike ride and 2.5km run, three members finished. Mark Horsfield, Jane Sheriden and David Graham.

In the standard event, 10km run, 40 km bike ride and 5km run, first club member home was David Clubb in a time of 2:19:39.

Seven more club members finished the course. These were Chris Johnson, Ethan and Mark Bringloe, Jason and Julie Lippitt and Matan and Yannie Duveen.