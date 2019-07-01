Bassetlaw club triathlete caps debut year with Midlands crown

The remarkable progress made by Bassetlaw Triathlon Club member Suzanne Davies was capped by success at the Woodhall Spa Sprint event in Lincolnshire.

Davies, who has taken to triathlon like a duck to water since first trying the sport just over a year ago, was crowned the Midlands Series age-group winner after a time of one hour, 21.28 minutes.

She said: “I am chuffed about this result. I would like to thank everyone at the Bassetlaw club for their fantastic support, especially our head coach, Steve Chambers.”

Chambers said: “Suzanne fully deserves her accolade after producing four solid races during the series. She has continued to improve at a rapid rate.”

The event, which was based at Jubilee Park in Woodhall Spa, comprised a 400m swim in a fantastic 33m heated pool, a safe bike-course along quiet country lanes and a simple, flat run. It was the final event of the Midlands Sprint Triathlon Series.

In total, 14 triathletes from the Bassetlaw club took part, with Chambers the first to finish in 1.11.29, even though he was struggling with a chest infection.

He said: “I was happy with my time considering I haven’t managed much training in the last few weeks.

“But everyone did amazingly well. The whole team spirit was very special.”