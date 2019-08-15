Athletes converge for annual Bassetlaw Sprint Triathlon

Triathletes from across the region have taken part in the seventh Bassetlaw Sprint Triathlon.

Hosted by Bassetlaw Triathlon Club, the event attracted over 220 competitors from as far afield as York, Leeds, Northampton and Cheshire.

Competitors at the Bassetlaw Sprint Triathlon.

It began with an early morning 400 metre swim in the indoor pool followed by a fully marshalled 20 km bike ride out to Carlton and Langold with a return route taking in Letwell and Gildingwells, to then finish with a 5km run ending at the leisure centre.

First lady home was Hannah Shooter in 1:10:48 ahead of Rebecca Kirvan-Rodgers in 1:13:58 and Alice Cordwell in 1:14:51.

For the men, Sam Broomhead won in 1:01:11 with Tom Jackson second in 1:06:00 and Martin Bond third in 1:07:40. The team relay was won by Triyoutri Club.

Race director, Matan Duveen, said: “Months of work and organisation have gone into the event and I’m really happy with how it all went.

“Thank you to every one, especially event sponsors Perrys, the lead sponsor, Select Scales and Landin, Wilcock and Co.”

Yannie Duveen, club secretary and volunteer coordinator, said, “Volunteers turned up with a smile and encouraged all competitors on the day, they were all fantastic.

“We have already had some great feedback from competitors coming to the club gazebo after they finished the race, appreciating the support, smiles, encouragement they got from start to finish.

“Also a big thank you to local supermarkets Tesco and Sainsbury’s who generously donated snacks, fruit and drinks that made up a pack for each volunteer.”

For more details about Bassetlaw Triathlon Club visit www.bassetlawtriclub.co.uk or the club’s Facebook page.

