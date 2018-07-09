Arise Sir Harry Kane! England Star 14/1 To Be Knighted By Queen

England may be looking to put Croatia to the sword in the World Cup semi-final, but the Queen could be placing a blade of her own on Harry Kane’s shoulder if a host of canny punters land bets placed at the weekend.

BoyleSports reported that requests for England’s World Cup stars to be knighted have started to snowball in recent days, with captain Harry Kane cut into 14/1 to be made a ‘Sir’ from original quotes of 33/1 after a spate of speculative gambles.

The England manager was given the much shorter price of 7/2 to be Sir Gareth Southgate by the dawn of 2019, with the New Year’s Honours List traditionally announced at the end of the year.

Of England’s starting XI in the 1966 World Cup Final, both Bobby Charlton and Geoff Hurst went on to be knighted, while winning manager Alf Ramsey became the first football manager to receive a knighthood when he was awarded for services to football just months after overseeing the 4-2 victory over West Germany at Wembley.

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Not only are we seeing significant money for England to win the World Cup, but there’s plenty of savvy customers out there well aware that the accolades are likely to pour in following any success in Russia.

“We’ve already had to cut Harry Kane into 14/1 because a few hefty bets at 33/1, but Sir Gareth Southgate is a much more likely prospect at 7/2 and there’s a school of thought that they don’t even have to win the World Cup for that to happen.”