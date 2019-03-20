Another national finals double for Worksop ice hockey brothers

Brothers Harry and Alexander Rushby, of Worksop, will both be playing in the English Ice Hockey Association’s National Finals for the second year running after their Sheffield Ice Hockey Academy teams clinched their League titles with four games left to play.

Harry’s team, Sheffield Steelhawks are top of the English Ice Hockey Association’s U18 North Division One, being unbeaten all season, while Alexander’s team Sheffield Thunder have topped the U11 Midlands Division One, also being undefeated throughout the season so far and scoring 118 goals in the process.

Alexander, 10, a pupil at St Anne’s School in Worksop is the leading scorer in the Midlands Division with 17 goals and 13 assists from his 13 games and he will be hoping for a repeat of last year’s final when he helped Thunder became National Champions.

Harry, 14, a defenceman who attends Portland Academy, played in last year’s U15 Finals and will be looking to be a National Champion at U18 this year.

They will take on the champions of the North, South East and South West Leagues at Ice Sheffield, Coleridge Road, Sheffield over the weekend 25th/26th May.