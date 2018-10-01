Angry fans get their way as Thommo quits Sheffield Steelers

It’s over.

Sheffield Steelers’ coach Paul Thompson has quit the club.

Poor results and a revolt by some of the fans built the pressure on the former GB boss – and he walked away from the club to an uncertain future. Asst coach Mark Matheson takes over in the short term. Thompson made huge changes in the Summer but his recruitment has not worked so far and two of his new crop have already been axed.

Sunday’s 2-5 loss at Coventry Blaze was the final straw for a man who has grown tired of the pressure and occasional abuse directed at him.

Sheffield owner Tony Smith is now looking for a full tie replacement who can take stock of the roster – many of whom were staunchly loyal to Thompson.