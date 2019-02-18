Corey Neilson will not be following in the footsteps of Nottingham Panthers personnel who have made their way to Sheffield Steelers, despite club contact with his agent.

There has been speculation that the 42-year-old Canadian, who left Panthers last Summer for Lausitzer Füchse in Germany may be on the short-list to take over from Tom Barrasso, should the coach move on, as seems likely.

But while Neilson's agent has been in touch with Sheffield, it is not going to happen.

Club spokesman Dave Simms, one of the backroom staff looking to find a replacement for Barrasso, said: "Corey has been doing an excellent job in the German second league, we hope it continues and wish him well there.

"I have no idea what Corey's plans are but his name came across our desk, via his agent.

"We respect Corey very much but we don't think it is right for Corey, or us, to take this any further."

Before he signed for his present team in Saxony, Neilson said he'd had contact from the KHL, Austria and Switzerland.

He always said his professional philosophy is based on four elements: punctuality, self-starting, conscientious work ethic and finishing strongly.

Steelers have been in touch with dozens of coaches inside and outside the EIHL gaining references and suggestions as they try to seek out a man who fits the Steelers' culture and can double up with recruitment skills.

With Sheffield having just 11 League fixtures left - and the impending need to start another squad re-build - they will have to start making decisions soon.

Barrasso said Sunday's penalty shot loss at Coventry Blaze "could have been our best defensive performance...we did an excellent job protecting the house, the core of the ice."

He was critical of the "inconsistency" of officials, saying the League needed to examine officiating weaknesses as it was affecting the entertainment value and speed of the game.

Barrasso said his team would keep battling for every play-off earning point over the remaining 11 league games.