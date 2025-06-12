Mixed weather drama at Cadwell Park as John Bolsover tackles triple challenge

John Bolsover cresting Cadwell Parks iconic mountain

The unpredictable British weather delivered a dramatic backdrop at Cadwell Park this weekend, where rider John Bolsover took on a demanding triple-bike challenge in rapidly changing conditions.

Racing under the Dannisport Racing Technology banner, Bolsover piloted a Yamaha TZ 350, a Honda CBR600, and a powerful Suzuki RG500, showcasing his versatility and grit through a weekend filled with highs, lows, and constant tyre swaps.

The mixed weather kept the entire paddock on its toes, with intermittent rain showers and drying lines forcing teams into strategic chaos. For Bolsover and the Dannisport crew, it meant a near-constant flurry of activity in the pits, adapting each machine to the ever-changing conditions.

“It was one of those weekends where you just had to stay sharp and stay positive,” said Bolsover. “Three very different bikes, and three very different challenges — throw in the weather, and it was a real test for the whole team.”

Despite the logistical and mechanical demands, Bolsover posted solid performances across the board. The Yamaha TZ 350 ran strong in the early sessions, while the CBR600 proved a handful in the slicker conditions. The Suzuki RG500, with its raw two-stroke power, was both exhilarating and unpredictable — particularly when grip was at a premium.

The weekend wasn’t without its challenges, including a mechanical issue during Sunday’s RG500 session, but the team’s resilience stood out. Plenty of tyre changes and quick thinking helped keep the machines competitive through each session.

As the racing season continues, Bolsover and the Dannisport team head into the next round with valuable data, tougher skin, and eyes on stronger results under more stable skies.