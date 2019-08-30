Members of Bassetlaw Triathlon Club in fine form at national relay championships

Three teams from Bassetlaw Triathlon Club have taken part in the 2019 Triathlon England Club Relay Championships.

The event is described by organisers as ‘a fun, team challenge like no other in triathlon’ and attracts up to 2,000 athletes taking part in men’s, women’s and mixed relay teams of four athletes.

Based in and around the Holme Pierrepoint National Watersports Centre near Nottingham, the event comprises of a 500m lap swim in the open water of the centre, a 15km bike ride which is comprised of three 5km loops of the entire regatta lake which is flat and fast but has some extremely tight right-angle corners, and ends with a single 5km run around the lake.

Each member of the team swims 500m, before tagging their team mate until all four have swum.

Each athlete then completes a 15km bike ride, until the fourth team member then tags the first team member to start a 5km run.

The fourth athlete gets to finish off the event, running around the Regatta Lake to finish in front of the grandstand under the Triathlon England gantry.

The two mixed teams both completed the course in respectable times.

Team ‘Bassetlaw Bandits’, comprising Yannie and Matan Duveen, Andrew Barranger-Clark and Kirsty Smith, finished in 4 hours 14:52.

Of the day, Andrew said: “We produced good run times in that heat as well as good racing, teamwork and spirit.”

The second team, ‘Bassetlaw Braves’ was made up of Jackie Rhodes, Lisa Wootton, Anthea Scott and Martin Philipson and finished in 4 hours 44.19.

The third all male group, Team Bassetlaw St Tropez, comprising of Matt Horsfield, Steve Chambers, the club’s head coach Craig Reep and Gaz Hughes, finished in 3 hours 38: 15 to be placed 17th out of 227 teams in the National event.