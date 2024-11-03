Match report: Worksop Town Reserves V Kinsley Boys

Buckingham Insurance Central Midlands League Cup 2nd round. Saturday November 2nd 2024, at Sandy Lane, Worksop. 3.00pm

Worksop Town Reserves made their first appearance at home since 2nd September, playing host to Kinsley Boys in this 2nd Round tie. The day was dull and grey but enlivened by what became an exciting Cup tie. Bobby Lofthouse returned for Worksop in goal after a spell out injured but leading scorer Max Eastwood was still unfit.

Worksop started strongly attacking the “Glassworks” end and a shot was diverted onto the crossbar by the Kinsley “keeper while another attempt crashed into the side netting. Kinsley made rare excursions into the Worksop half without causing undue anxiety. Eventually, around the 40 minute mark Dan Gillatt swept the ball into the right hand corner of the net and Worksop went in at half time a goal to the good.

The teams emerged for the second half as the drizzle morphed into rain and the floodlights had been required even before the break. As Worksop had had most of the play in the first half, now Kinsley Boys took over to have the bulk of the play in the second. Chances were made and missed, and Worksop seemed almost content to sit on their one goal lead. The Worksop full backs, Purkiss and Musariri were replaced by Mudd and Carver at 55 minutes and then Sinclair and Clarke were replaced by Bradshaw and Brennan. The goal that had been coming since the restart finally arrived after 60 minutes when Jack White equalized for Kinsley Boys.

As the minutes ticked by the home side began to realise that if the score stayed level at full time then they would face an immediate penalty shoot-out and began to press at last. The away side were all shouting “3 seconds to go” as one of their unused substitutes tried to make for the dressing rooms to avoid having to take a penalty kick, but he was quickly called back and entered into the fray.

And that was it, 1-1 and all the players were marshalled into the centre circle while the Referee elected the clubhouse end goal to be the centre of attention. There was little sign of nerves from the penalty takers of either side as Slater put Worksop one up, quickly equalized, then Yaremenko, Roddis, Carver and Bradshaw got Worksop to 5, while Kinsley followed suit. Then to sudden death and Betts converted for Worksop, Kinsley levelled and then Gillatt made it seven before the Kinsley number 16 failed to score. Phew 7-6, through to round three, and a great cheer from the home crowd.

Worksop now face an away floodlit Cup visit to Harworth Colliery on Tuesday night and a home County Cup against Huddersfield League side Holmbridge next Saturday.

Worksop team:- Bobby Lofthouse; Jamie Purkiss, Justin Musariri, Samir Arrian, Liam Betts, Harry Roddis, Josh Sinclair, Oscar Clarke, Ethan Slater, Dan Gillatt, Rostic Yaremenko.

Subs Kian Brennan, Shane Carver, Kirk Bradshaw, Jamie Mudd.

© Steve Jarvis 2024