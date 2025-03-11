Martin praises professional performance after dominant win for Worksop Town

Aaron Martin celebrating after his goal against Mickleover FC - Photo by Richard Bierton

Worksop Town striker Aaron Martin dished out the praise for his side's performance after the Tigers beat Mickleover 6-0 at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium.

Martin opened the scoring during the drubbing as Worksop kept up their good form.

“Every game is a battle, and I think in the second-half we was worried that they might come out and maybe try and get even though it was 4-0," he said.

“It was about keeping professional, keeping the clean sheet and seeing if we add any more goals.

“Scoring goals is what I like to do and anytime I can contribute to the team is good and getting results like this where everyone can score is great.”

Martin joined the Tigers after spending the 2023/24 campaign at National League North club South Shields, but was injured before he could play his first competitive game.

The ex-Harrogate man returned from injury in November in Worksop’s 2-0 loss against Hyde United away from home.

He has scored eight goals in 19 appearances for the Tigers, and has been a valuable member to the Tigers frontline, not only with his goals, but his pressing.

Martin opened the scoring on Saturday, latching onto Vaughan Redford’s through ball and calmly slotting past the Mickleover keeper.

Worksop and Martin will be looking to extend their winning run to seven on Saturday as they take on Hyde United at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium.