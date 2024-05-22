Manager thanks backers at end of highly successful season for SJR Worksop youngsters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SJR Worksop U7 Greens held their end of season presentation awards ceremony at the end of a highly successful season.

And manager, Stephen Lea paid tribute to the club’s sponsors, who had backed them all the way through the campaign.

The awards were staged at Manton Sports and Social Club, sponsored by local business owners Graeme and Vicky Murray of Kids Zone (Notts) Ltd.

Stephen said, “It’s been a remarkable season for these boys, having lost just one league match out of all the games we’ve played.

SJR Worksop U7 Greens at their presentation night.

"I’m immensely proud of how they’ve developed over the past year and how they’ve bonded as a formidable team that can compete against the best teams in the area.

"I would like to thank all of the local businesses that have sponsored the team during the last 12 months.

"At over £2,000 it’s a huge sum of money to set up a children’s football team with kit and equipment but, extremely important in ensuring that the children have that sense of belonging and vital for building team cohesion.

