Manager thanks backers at end of highly successful season for SJR Worksop youngsters
And manager, Stephen Lea paid tribute to the club’s sponsors, who had backed them all the way through the campaign.
The awards were staged at Manton Sports and Social Club, sponsored by local business owners Graeme and Vicky Murray of Kids Zone (Notts) Ltd.
Stephen said, “It’s been a remarkable season for these boys, having lost just one league match out of all the games we’ve played.
"I’m immensely proud of how they’ve developed over the past year and how they’ve bonded as a formidable team that can compete against the best teams in the area.
"I would like to thank all of the local businesses that have sponsored the team during the last 12 months.
"At over £2,000 it’s a huge sum of money to set up a children’s football team with kit and equipment but, extremely important in ensuring that the children have that sense of belonging and vital for building team cohesion.
"Our thanks go to TGS Haulage Ltd for the home and away kits, Danny Hayes Fitness Ltd for the training kits, JSH Plastering Services Ltd for the presentation jackets, JS Joinery and Sons Ltd for the kit bags and Kids Zone (Notts) Ltd for the end of season trophies.”