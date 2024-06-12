Manager Craig Parry 'over the moon' with three high quality additions at Worksop Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Worksop Town have already confirmed three arrivals this window and boss Craig Parry is delighted with the recruitment the club is making so far.

This comes after the signing of former EFL League Two goalscorer Aaron Martin, who had been a keen target of Parry’s for some time.

As well as Martin, Worksop also confirmed the signings of Daniel Bramall and Luke Shiels earlier in the summer.

“I’m over the moon with them – we set our stall out early doors for players we wanted,” he said.

Craig Parry applauds the effort of fans for the 23/24 season

“At the back end of last season we highlighted what we would try to do rather than scattergunning.

“We wanted to individualise where we thought we needed to strengthen for next season and I'm delighted that three players that we’ve targeted we’ve managed to get.”

On Dan Bramall, the Worksop boss said: “Dan is one I've tried to sign quite a few times.

“He’s a local lad as well, and when he’s played against us in previous years he’s one I’ve always admired.

“We kept an eye on him last year when he went to Australia and played full time, knowing that some time he’d want to come back.

“I just made sure when he got back off a plane I was the first one there trying to drag him to a football club.

“He brings unbelievable pace and quality and he’ll probably become the quickest player in our team.

"We know his strengths and he can play multiple positions.”

And on the the return of fans’ favourite Luke Shiels, he added: “He’s an experienced leader.

“We felt in the back line this year we needed to consolidate.

"We made too many changes last year and we needed to bring another leader in there.

“We needed another solid person with experience, he’s got that.

“Obviously it’s good for the club as well as he started his career here. It’s another local person who has pride to play here.

“As a defender, we are lucky to have him because in my opinion he should still be playing leagues above.”

On final signing of the summer, experienced goalscorer Aaron Martin, Parry said: “Aaron’s a player we’ve kept an eye on for quite a while.

“He’s strong, big, powerful, quick and a proper striker that can go both ways.

“It’s important we brought someone in this year that can work off a big man – someone else in there who is looking to run in behind.