Macclesfield hit back to beat promoted Worksop Town in season opener

Worksop Town's Enterprise National League North campaign got off to a losing start with a 3-1 away defeat at Macclesfield on Saturday.

But manager Craig Parry said there still were positives to take from the club’s first game at this level since 2007.

“I think we applied ourselves really well and caused them a lot of problems,” he said.

“I actually thought we played well, but the negative part is that we’ve given three goals away, all from set plays, which is something we’ve worked on in pre-season.

TIgers sub Lewis Whitham races down the left wing on Saturday - Photo by Lewis Pickersgill

“So I’m not actually disappointed from our point, we know it’s going to be difficult, we know it’s a tough start to the season, but if we play like that in 41 games that we’ve got this year, we’ll be alright.”

The game began in scrappy fashion, with both sides battling for control.

The Silkmen saw more of the ball early on, but the Tigers’ organised defence kept them at bay until Liam Hughes sparked a counter, releasing Mason O’Malley down the left.

His deflected cross fell to Vaughan Redford, whose strike from just inside the area was blocked.

That chance triggered a stronger spell for the Tigers.

From the first corner, Joe Leesley’s delivery found Deegan Atherton, but his effort was cleared off the line.

Moments later, another Leesley set-piece was headed back across goal by Hughes for Jordan Burrow, whose header was superbly saved by Max Dearnley.

The breakthrough came on 21 minutes when Redford found Burrow in the box.

His shot was parried by Dearnley, but Aleks Starcenko finished from close range.

Macclesfield hit back seven minutes later as Sean Etaluku’s in-swinging corner was met at the back post by Paul Dawson.

The visitors piled on pressure, forcing three shots in 10 minutes, including a D’Mani Mellor effort blocked by Atherton as he sides went into the break level.

The home side started the second half well, with Luke Duffy’s skill in the box forcing a low save from Tommy Taylor.

The Tigers responded through Hughes’ header from an O’Malley cross, but it was gathered comfortably.

On the 59th minute, Danny Elliott struck from the edge of the box to put the Silkmen ahead before Dawson sealed the win in the 82nd minute with another header from a corner.

The Tigers now turn their attention to this weekend’s home clash with Kidderminster Harriers at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium.