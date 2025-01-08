Macclesfield are too strong for valiant Worksop Town

Luke Shiels looked to brought one back to make it 3-2 but it was disallowed - Photo by Richard Bierton

Battling Worksop lost 3-1 to top-of-the-table Macclesfield at the weekend.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Second-half substitutes were the difference between the two sides as top-of-the-table Macclesfield came back to beat 10-man Worksop Town 3-1 at the Leasing.com Stadium.

The Tigers took the lead in the first half but the Silkmen brought on Justin Johnson and Sean Etaluku who changed the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Craig Parry took the positives from the performance: “I am proud of the players, it was an unbelievable effort but unfortunately it just wasn’t enough.

“The game changed from the quality they brought off the bench, and we switched off for a ten-men period, and we became a little bit less disciplined than what we were, and we got punished by a good team, there’s no doubt about that, they are the best team in the league and they will go on and win it.

“But at one point we had them frustrated especially in the first half, we know how they wanted to play at home so we tried to completely flip it on its head and cause them problems by frustrating them, and we did that, but unfortunately we couldn’t see it through or get the second to make it difficult for them.

“I’m proud of the lads, the effort they gave was unbelievable, every single one of them has run their socks off and have everything for their team and the club, and I can’t ask for any more than that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Macclesfield had the first significant chance of the game when Tre Pemberton capped off a well-orchestrated move from left to right with a powerful shot. However, it was straight at Tommy Taylor, who managed to parry it away before the ball was cleared.

Pemberton remained a key figure, delivering a dangerous cross from the right-back position towards the in-form Danny Elliot, but Elliot failed to connect and missed the opportunity to tap it in.

Worksop Town matched the ex-Football League side stride for stride, with Regan Hutchinson’s floated cross cleared by a Silkmen defender. The clearance, however, fell to Liam Hughes, whose first-time volley narrowly missed the top-right corner.The Tigers were awarded a penalty in the 25th minute after Max Dearnley collided with Aaron Martin in the six-yard box. Hughes stepped up and coolly converted from the spot in the 27th minute, marking his seventh goal in six games.

Hamza Bencherif was shown a yellow card for tripping D’Mani Mellor before Worksop went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Macclesfield almost equalised early in the second half when a loose ball following a corner gave Alex Curran time and space. However, his wild shot flew out for a throw-in.

The hosts drew level in the 62nd minute when substitute Johnson’s low cross found Mellor, who tapped in from close range.

Eight minutes later, Macclesfield took the lead. Luke Duffy set up fellow substitute Etaluku, who squared the ball to Elliot for another close-range finish.

Worksop’s troubles deepened in the 72nd minute when Bencherif received a second yellow card for a foul on the edge of the box, reducing the Tigers to ten men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Silkmen sealed the win with a third goal, as Elliot broke through a stretched Worksop defence. Although Taylor saved his initial effort, the rebound fell to Johnson, who slotted it into an empty net.

Worksop’s five-game unbeaten run came to an end, and they’ll aim to bounce back next Saturday against Mickleover at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium.