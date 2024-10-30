Luke Shiels praised Worksop Town’s team ethic in their much-needed 2-0 victory over FC United of Manchester in the FA Trophy at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Saturday.

Worksop dug deep and went through despite a red card for Hamza Bencherif and the Tigers centre-back said: “I think we needed a big performance today and we got that.

"II think it was harsh on Hamza to get sent off, but that’s one of those things and the lads all stuck together.

On the second half performance, he added: “I think we just needed to be disciplined. Obviously, everyone knows what we're doing and it’s just about hard work as well as communication,

Luke Shiels walking out at the start of the game - Photo by Richard Bierton

“I think Wedge (Sam Wedgbury) was absolutely fantastic in there, a proper leader today. Never stopped talking, and I think everyone to a man did that today.”

Shiels rejoined the Tigers in the Summer after previously playing for Worksop between 2010 and 2013.

The 35-year-old suffered a cracked rib on the opening day game against Macclesfield which left him out for a couple of weeks, but he has since bounced back and formed a strong partnership with Hamza Bencherif.

Shiels was sent off in the fifth minute of the game against Morpeth Town on the previous Tuesday, but has come back with an excellent performance, making a block off-the-line in the game, and the centre-back said it was much-needed.

“I definitely needed to have a good performance today,” he said.

“I made the block on the line.

"We need to back each other. We need to be there for each other for any mistakes people make and, fortunately, I've managed to look after Deegs (Deegan Atherton)

“That's what we've got to do and it's all about teamwork.

“I've had a good game today and I needed one.”