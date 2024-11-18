Luke Shiels dissapointed after Worksop are defeated in the FA Trophy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A second-half comeback from Radcliffe saw Worksop Town knocked out of the FA Trophy after a 3-2 defeat.

Defender Luke Shiels admitted the disappointment was there for all the squad after they paid the price for a poor second half.

Speaking after the game, Shiels was left gutted after a second-half comeback from the Boro: “For 75-80 minutes, we were class and every dug deep and did the jobs that they were asked to do.

“It’s unfortunate that in that last 10-15 minutes we switched off and all the goals were preventable, and they didn’t really score a great goal and we could have done a bit better.

The teams walking out at the Neuven Stadium - Photo by Richard Bierton

“But for the 75-80 minutes, I couldn’t have asked more of the lads as they gave everything.”

It was a first start for Shiels after a 3-game suspension due to his red card in the opening minutes of Worksop’s 2-0 defeat to Morpeth.

The Centre-back has been a key player for the Tigers this season, forming a strong partnership with captain Hamza Bencherif in the heart of the defence.

Shiels is no stranger to Worksop, having played for the club earlier in his career before returning to the Tigers this summer.

Worksop and Shiels will look to turn their attention back to the league next weekend as they face Lancaster City at the Giant Axe Stadium.