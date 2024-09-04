Late goal snatches first home win of the season for SJR Worksop against Yorkshire Main

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SJR Worksop showed great character to grab a late goal and seal their first home win of the season with a 2-1 success over Yorkshire Main.

Always a tough fixture this one, but SJR were looking for nothing less than three points.

There were a few changes to the side from the previous week and it was a bit of a scrappy affair between both sides with not many chances for either side but not for the lack of trying.

Thackary and Matty Templeton were trying to cause problems, playing off Foulds, but the Yorkshire Main back line competed and kept the home side at bay.

SJR Worksop and Yorkshire Main ready to do battle on Saturday.

It was the same at the other end of the pitch, with the away side playing a very high front line, going man for man against the SJR back four, but without causing any real danger.

In the 40th minute, an SJR corner, taken by Templeton, was drilled low at the front post and Wesley met the cross to guide the ball into the roof of the net to make it 1-0.

After the break Main were instantly looked to reply, pumping the ball up, trying to turn the back line and pile on the pressure, but it was all was calmly dealt with by the back four.

The next goal was crucial, SJR creating the better chances but the away side looking closer to causing problems.

And Main found a way back into the game with a ball over the top to a man who looked a mile offside but was missed by the linesman, resulting a two v one, leaving the keeper very little chance.

With the game in the balance, SJR found disappointment with a very well-worked goal, only to see it disallowed to a very questionable offside decision.

As the final whistle neared, both sides were still pushing for a winner.

And an early throw from Aaron Pickersgill found Templeton inside the area, who drove inside and rifled it into the back of the net to snatch the winner.

SJR then saw the game out for the final few minutes to secure the three points.

Some character was shown from every one of the players to get over the line and give them some confidence to kick on and take into this weekend against Harworth.