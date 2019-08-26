Last-over win books place in T20 quarter-finals for Notts Outlaws

It wasn’t quite on the scale of England’s Ashes triumph, but Nottinghamshire Outlaws pulled off an astonishing final-ball victory on Sunday to guarantee qualification for the quarter-finals of the T20 Vitality Blast.

Defending a total of 148-7 at Trent Bridge, the Outlaws seemed certain to lose as Yorkshire Vikings coasted to 99-2 in reply.

But Harry Gurney, with 2-29, including a crucial wicket in that last over, and Luke Fletcher, with 2-31, de-railed the run chase.

Vikings needed 12 from the final six balls, but fell short on 145-7 to leave Notts the winners by three runs and earn them a place in the top two of the North Group table with two more games to play, both this week.

Earlier, Yorkshire’s Adam Lyth, better known for his batting, had returned the best bowling figures of his career, taking 5-31 after leading the attack.

But Outlaws ground out a fair total thanks to 50 from Joe Clarke, 35 from Jake Libby and an important, unbeaten 31 from only 16 balls by skipper Dan Christian.