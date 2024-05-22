Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The infamous Lanzarote Ironman race again proved tough for members of the Bassetlaw Triathlon Club.

One of the world’s challenging Ironman triathlon events, it is renowned for its hilly terrain and often windy conditions.

It’s a race for the determined but none of this deterred members of the Bassetlaw club from taking part.

Based in Playa Grande in the south of the island, the course starts with a 2.4-mile sea swim in one large loop.

Kat Wisniewski - completed Ironman Lanzarote.

This year saw the contestants have a rolling start according to their age and predicted swim times.

The conditions were calm for a flat swim before the triathletes took on the islands one-loop hilly 112-mile bike course which has made this race a legend in its own right.

Breathtaking views, picturesque villages and places like La Geria, Mirador del Rio can be found along this stunning bike course that finishes in Puerto del Carmen.

As the day progressed the winds did pick up to add to the challenge, but it was the final run of a three loop 26.2 mile course.

By now the temperatures had reached some 40 degrees in places and pushed all competitors to their limits.

The two club members to finish, Kat Wisniewski and Darren Raines, coming home in times of 14 hours and 42 minutes and 12 hours and 50 minutes respectively, were delighted to have taken on and overcome this epic race, finishing well within the cut off time of 17 hours.

Kat said “The weather was unusually calm for the windy island but the temperatures were high, with shops on the sea front showing 40 degrees on the run.

"After the busy swim start, the race calmed during the mountainous bike leg. I was heartened getting many a wave on the route.

"Aside from this, it felt like riding through the desert, winds still catching us in many a place.

"The support from family and the club was amazing. It was a thoroughly great race, though very tough in the heat and wind.”

Darren added: “The race is renowned for the wind and climbs on the bike, but the biggest factor seemed to be the heat on the run.

"Some thermometers read 40 degrees which made conditions quite difficult for us ‘nesh’ Brits.

"This event was almost like a local triathlon with the amount of club presence on race day - seeing so many BTC members so far away from home was rather moving.

"I was extremely fortunate as 10 family members had made the journey too as this, along with every race, is in memory of my mother.