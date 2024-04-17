Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the first half got underway, staveley looked the more threatening team as SJR seemed pinned in their own half, with the wind against them aswell but staveley looked to capitalise asking questions of the SJR back line.

It was the around the 25th minute mark, staveley found some space down the left side to square it to the striker and put it away to take the lead. 0-1.

SJR kept battling and looked to try and get into the game but the lads was very leggy given the recent games.

KIZZA TAYLOR

Second half come and immediately made some changes, bringing fresh legs into the team really helped change the game, the table seemed to turn it was SJR who controlled the second half.

It was just a case of luck not going our way in the final third, with a header cleared off the line and missing a penalty, we just couldn’t find the back of the net. Coming to the closing five minutes SJR managed to find an equaliser, with the ball picked up deep in the half Wesley run through the staveley midfield bouncing it into Tongue, which then found Taylor inside the 18 yard box who slotted home nicely to seal a point. 1-1.

A game of two halves really but a little disappointing not to take the full three points. The recent run of games looked to have caught up with us, looking tired and leggy after giving everything last Saturday and Tuesday night against the top two.