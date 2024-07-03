Karate club grading success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Senshinryu Karate Worksop, established in June 2022, has had it's most successful grading yet and is looking forward to a prosperous future.

Only a week after celebrating it's two year anniversary, Senshinryu Karate Worksop held it's fourth grading in which thirteen of it's students decided to grade. In an impressive display, all of the students passed, with two students, Julia and Alesha, both aged twelve, performing exceptionally and double grading. The club is now able to boast four red belts, three orange belts, four green belts a green/purple belt and a blue belt.

This grading came just one week after hosting a seminar with Dave Shaw, of Sheffield karate club, where members from three different associations came together to train and learn from the experienced Sensei. The event was enjoyed by all who attended and whilst it was only the first one hosted by the club, there is already demand for more seminars in the near future.

The next big thing for the club is the North of England under 16's championship, in which seven of the students will be competing in eleven categories. Senshinryu Worksop has had competition success in the past, with medals being won at last year's Yorkshire Open and an under 18's grass roots competition, in which one student won gold in the kumite (fighting) competition.

Students and Sensei Joe after belts award ceremony

Sensei Joe Hicks runs the club under the Senshinryu banner. He is a second Dan that has trained directly under one of the most experienced karateka in the country for over twelve years and before that also trained in various martial arts, including karate, Muay Thai, Boxing, Judo and Nin Jitsu.