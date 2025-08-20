Josh Froggatt secures 2025 No Limits Super Twin Championship with two rounds to spare after Cadwell Park clean sweep

Froggatt storms to victory

Josh Froggatt has been crowned the 2025 No Limits Super Twin Champion after an unforgettable weekend at Cadwell Park, where he completed a clean sweep of all four races

The dominant performance means Froggatt clinches the championship with two rounds still remaining in the season.

Piloting his Aprilia 660cc Super Twin machine, Froggatt left no doubt about his supremacy, leading from the front across the Lincolnshire circuit and delivering yet another statement of consistency and pace.

Supported by Aztec Oils, AF Servicing, and CreativeFive, Froggatt’s victory at Cadwell was not just about winning the weekend — it sealed his status as the standout rider of the 2025 season.

With the championship already secured, Froggatt now heads into the remaining rounds able to race with freedom, his focus firmly on adding more wins to an already historic campaign.