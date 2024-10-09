Jacob Gratton not pleased with performance against St Ives, despite win for Worksop Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jacob Gratton player piece

Jacob Gratton has admitted that he wasn’t happy with the performance after Worksop Town’s 2-1 over St Ives in the FA Trophy at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium.

The midfielder/attacker suggested that it wasn't the Tigers' best day at the office, saying: “Yes I was pleased to get the win, but I wasn’t pleased with the performance, as I thought we were pretty sloppy today and we didn’t move the ball quickly enough, particularly in the first half.

“But these are the type of games where characters come out, so we showed a bit of character to grind it out and get the result which is all you want in cup competitions.

Jacob Gratton in action against St Ives - Photo by Richard Bierton.

“So we weren’t happy with the performance but we’ll take the result.”

Gratton has made an instant impact at Worksop since his arrival from Belper Town in mid-September.

The 22-year-old versatile forward, who impressed last season at Whitby with 15 goals and 10 assists in 36 games, was on the Tigers' radar throughout the summer.

Gratton spent pre-season on trial with Worksop, building a strong connection with the squad and management team.

However, he initially opted to join Belper Town, where he spent a month before making the switch back to Worksop.

Since officially joining the Tigers, Gratton has wasted no time making his mark.

He scored a spectacular goal on his debut against Leek Town, which has been nominated for the Northern Premier League’s September Goal of the Month.