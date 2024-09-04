In-form Worksop Town rest up before return to league action after Cup success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In-form Worksop Town return to Northern Premier League action against Leek Town on Saturday (3pm) after marching on in the FA Cup last weekend.

The Tigers won 3-2 at Stratford Town with 10 men last weekend to reach the competition’s second qualifying round and now prepare to take on Leek in their third away game in a row at the F. Ball Community Stadium.

With no midweek game, Worksop boss Craig Parry said it would be an important week of recovery for his squad.

“I think it's vital that we look to assess the squad, and where they are because we do need help,” he said.

Dan Bramall taking on a Stratford defender on Saturday. Photo by Richard Bierton

“You look at the bench and it's thin, and it’s obviously a long season so it’s important that everyone gets a rest.

“It’s important that everyone is as fit as they can be for Saturday, so that are fully firing and we have a fully fit and healthy squad.”

The Tigers are unbeaten in their last five games in the league after losing their opening game to Macclesfield.

But Worksop have struggled with injuries recently and Jay Rollins and Aaron Martin are both being ruled out.

Leek Town have had a steady start to life in the Northern Premier League Premier Division after being promoted from the division below last year.

The Staffordshire club have recorded seven points in the league so far and progressed through in the FA Cup against Ashby Ivanhoe.

They are currently under the helm of Josh Brehaut who took over from Neil Baker in August 2023 and got them promoted in his first season in charge.

He is a highly respected coach and has been involved at clubs like Port Vale, Stoke City and Kidsgrove Athletic.

A player to look out for is Tim Grice, Town’s record top scorer, who has been at the club since 2011 after signing from Eccleshill, before that being on the books of Stoke and Aston Villa.

They have made a few signings in the summer, including centre-back Liam Edwards from Chester FC.

The highly-rated defender has played for Bolton and Southport and was regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the National League North last season.

They have also signed Tyrece Onyeka from Stafford Rangers, who will be a threat to the Tigers' defence with his pace and attacking play.